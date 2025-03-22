NBA insider reveals latest on Anthony Davis' targeted return from injury
The Dallas Mavericks have been dealing with a heavy load of injuries for the last few months, causing them to fall down the Western Conference standings. One of those big injuries was Anthony Davis suffering an adductor strain in his debut with the team after the Luka Doncic trade on February 8th.
Davis has been working tirelessly to get back on the floor, having been assigned to the Texas Legends twice this week to participate in 5-on-5 practice. All of that despite some pleading from the Mavericks not to return to avoid re-aggravating the injury, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Davis is aiming to return at some point during the Mavericks' upcoming four-game East Coast road trip. Those four games are against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the New York Knicks on Tuesday, the Orlando Magic on Thursday, and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. With him being a Chicago native, it would be reasonable to expect him back by that game.
“It has become clear, though," Stein started, "that Davis wants to play again this season no matter what, whether that's to try to douse some of the heat directed at the Mavericks and Harrison or just to seek reassurance that the non-surgical route chosen to deal with the adductor injury was the right one.”
The last part of that sentence could be scary for Mavs fans, as it seems like Davis could be pushing himself to return earlier than he should. Dallas' training staff hasn't been the best at managing injuries this season, as P.J. Washington said he returned from an ankle injury too soon, and Jaden Hardy has sprained his right ankle three times this season alone. If Davis gets hurt again and does need surgery this offseason, that could make the 2025-26 season even more difficult.
