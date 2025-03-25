Mavericks starter ruled out against Knicks
Another game, another injury for a Dallas Mavericks player. After the initial injury report had seven players on it, it's since been announced that an eighth, PJ Washington, is out with a right ankle sprain.
One of the most injured teams in all of basketball, the Mavericks have been dealt a tough hand since the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, amongst other pieces. The primary return in the trade was Davis, who has played two total games for the Mavericks, was injured after three quarters in the first game and on a minutes restriction in his most recent. He is another player out for tonight.
Washington has played very well this season, but has dealt with many injuries himself. He is averaging 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the season, but has missed over 20 games, not including the one tonight. He is easily one of the team's most important players, especially in the aftermath of injuries to the entire center group (Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford have all missed multiple weeks).
Tonight against the New York Knicks, they will have to try to win without Washington, or seven other players who are out for tonight including Davis as well as Caleb Martin, Dante Exum, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and more. Despite these circumstances, Dallas has been playing well, and are still in the play-in picture in the Western Conference.
