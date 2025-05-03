Mavericks take top center in NBA mock draft
The Dallas Mavericks will have a lottery pick during the 2025 NBA Draft to work with as the team failed to reach the playoffs this season.
After reaching the NBA Finals a year ago, the Mavs took a massive regression, forcing them back into the lottery.
The team can capitalize off of its poor season with a strong pick in this year's draft, which has a much deeper class compared to last year.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley has the team taking Duke center Khaman Maluach, who was compared to longtime NBA big man DeAndre Jordan, with the No. 11 overall pick.
Maluach to the Mavs?
"Considering Maluach just started playing organized basketball at 14 years old—four years ago—it should be uncomfortable making a player comparison," Buckley wrote.
"The calendar gives him so much theoretical room to grow, and his touch and ability to defend away from the basket potentially add interesting wrinkles to his game.
"Having said all that, he is big (7'2"), long (9'8" standing reach) and athletic, and he feels destined to land in a rim-running role.
"If he aces his development, he could be a reliable lob finisher and defensive anchor with more modern enhancements than [DeAndre] Jordan, like capable foul shooting and an ability to defend in space."
Jordan was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2015 and 2017 and was named an All-Star in 2017 as well. Though his prime is behind him, Jordan is still in the league as a backup center with the Denver Nuggets.
If the Mavs got Maluach, and he had a career as strong as Jordan's, it would be considered a very successful tenure in the NBA.
