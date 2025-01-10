Mavericks Take Versatile Big From Michigan In Latest Mock Draft
The Dallas Mavericks have been looking for options to upgrade their frontcourt in this year's trade market, but if they can't find one they like, could the draft be an option? That's what ESPN's Jonathan Givony explored in his latest mock draft.
Givony has the Mavs selecting Michigan big man Danny Wolf in his latest two-round mock draft, a seven-footer stretch big who can play either the 4 or 5 and handle the ball. He's averaging 12.5 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.9 APG, and 1.7 BPG while shooting 58.7% from the floor and 36.6% from three-point range on nearly three attempts per game.
"A versatile big man who can play inside and out would be an interesting addition to the Mavs' roster," Givony started. "Wolf has helped his standing tremendously since transferring from Yale to Michigan, being tasked with point guard responsibilities despite standing 7 feet. He ranks as one of college basketball's best pick-and-roll players thanks to his unique ability to see over the top of defenses and deliver pinpoint passes with his impressive feel for the game. Wolf also fills up the box score with rebounds, blocks, and steals while scoring efficiently for what appears to be a very good Michigan team. Continuing to shoot and show off his unique style of play should translate to winning as well as better draft positioning in June."
Wolf started his career at Yale, where he was named the Ivy League Tournament MVP as he led them to the NCAA Tournament last season, including leading an upset over Auburn in the first round. He's actually improved his rebounding and blocks since last season, while his scoring hasn't taken much of a dip despite the transition from the Ivy League to the Big 10.
Dallas has Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford as their centers, but they could use someone to replace Maxi Kleber sooner rather than later as they look to improve their frontcourt.
