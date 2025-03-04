Dallas Basketball

Mavericks unbelievably suffer another injury against Kings

Not even an hour after Kyrie Irving goes down, another Maverick suffers an injury.

Austin Veazey

Dec 30, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
/ Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks just cannot catch a break on the injury front. They came into Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings missing Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Caleb Martin due to various injuries, then Kyrie Irving went down in the first quarter. The Mavericks ruled Irving out for the game soon after that with what they're calling a knee sprain.

Not even an hour after Irving was helped to the locker room, Mavs guard Jaden Hardy rolled his right ankle in the third quarter and would have to leave the game after that.

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy
/ Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is the third time Hardy has suffered an injury to his right ankle this season, first going down on December 5th against the Washington Wizards, then again on January 17th against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ankle injuries can be tricky, and they never truly get back to 100% after a bad sprain. Just ask P.J. Washington, who has been dealing with one since before the All-Star Break and tried to play through it the other night, or Stephen Curry, whose ankle injuries were so bad that people thought the Warriors were throwing money down the drain when he signed a 4-year, $44 million contract extension in 2012.

Hardy has appeared in 46 games for the Mavs this season, averaging 8.0 PPG. He had 8 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds before leaving Monday's game.

The Mavericks would announce before the conclusion of the third quarter that Hardy would be out for the remainder of the game with a right ankle sprain.

