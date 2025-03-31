Mavericks vs. Nets predictions, preview, how to watch
The Dallas Mavericks return home after a mostly successful road trip, and they stand in control of their own destiny to make the Play-In Tournament, giving themselves at least a chance to make the playoffs. If that's their goal, they can't afford a loss on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Dallas most recently held off a late rally from the red-hot Chicago Bulls for a 120-119 win, as seven different Mavs scored between 12 and 20 points, led by Klay Thompson's 20. Chicago entered the game winning nine of their last 11, so it was a big win for the Mavs. They're now a full two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns to make the Play-In, and they'll have another opportunity to pick up a win here.
Brooklyn is coming off a tight win over the horrid Washington Wizards, but they had lost six straight games before that, including three in a row by at least 19 points. They don't seem very interested in winning games right now, and they shouldn't.
The Mavericks just beat the Nets in Brooklyn a week ago, 120-101, as Anthony Davis returned to the floor for the first time in nearly two months. Naji Marshall led the way in that game with 22 points on 9/15 shooting.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Date/Time: Monday, March 31st, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 37-38, Nets 24-51
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, YES Network
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -10
Over/Under: 219.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -490, Nets +380
