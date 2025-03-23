Mavericks vs. Nets: Five questions ahead of matchup
The Dallas Mavericks are facing off in their next game against the Brooklyn Nets.
To learn more about Dallas' next opponent, we spoke with Brooklyn Nets On SI contributor Declan Harris.
READ MORE: NBA legend believes Mavericks' championship window is now closed
What’s been the story for the Nets season as of late?
The biggest story surrounding the team has been regarding their battle with the Philadelphia 76ers for the sixth spot in the draft lottery, with the hopes of landing a top pick. If it isn't that, it'd definitely be the loss of Cam Thomas, who was the Nets' leading scorer, averaging 24 points per game prior to his potentially season ending injury.
What’s one thing people should know about the Nets that can’t be found in a box score?
Their bench is nothing to turn an eye at, as they are currently averaging roughly 39 points per game throughout March. This doesn't sound all too impressive, but when you take into account that Brooklyn is currently averaging 105 points per game, second lowest in the league, it proves that the bench manages to pull their weight.
With March Madness underway and the Nets bound for a top pick, what prospects are you keeping an eye on other than Cooper Flagg?
While Duke has Cooper Flagg, they also have another player that I think plenty of teams in the league are set to be watching, Kon Knueppel. Knueppel has played second fiddle to Flagg the entire season, while still averaging an impressive 14 points per game on 47 percent from the field. Across multiple draft boards, he's managed to be in the top ten so it wouldn't be a shock to see the Nets pick him up if they have the chance.
If the Nets win this game, what would be the reason why?
I'd say it'd boil down to how Cameron Johnson performed. Since the aforementioned Thomas went back to the bench earlier on in the month, Johnson has managed to step up, averaging nearly 19 points per game, which was a bounce back performance after a rough slate of games in February.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I'll give it to the Nets in a narrow victory. Both teams are suffering from a lackluster run of form recently, as well as a plethora of injuries to their biggest stars, so it'll be on the quality of their depth to pull them through.
READ MORE: Mavericks star Kyrie Irving calls out former players in NBA media
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter