Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson Will 'Most Likely' Play Rest of Preseason
The Dallas Mavericks played their first preseason game of the year Monday night in a 121-116 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. They kept that game close despite being without four starters, including stars Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving, who were rested for that game. It should be the only game they miss this preseason.
Jason Kidd spoke to reporters following practice saying both players practiced and are "most likely" going to play in the three remaining preseason games against the Utah Jazz, LA Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks.
Luka Doncic is being reevaluated this week for a calf contusion, but it would be surprising to see him play Thursday. Given his injuries at the end of last season, the Mavericks could continue to hold him out to ensure he's healthy for the regular season, even if they say there's no concern for his availability to start the year.
Thursday should be the first time we see Klay Thompson make a shot as a Dallas Maverick, even if it's only in the preseason. He was fully dressed out Monday night and went through his normal pregame routine, so he's ready. Jason Kidd likely just wanted to see how good his second unit could be, and they gave a great showing against a good Memphis team.
Irving has a history of missing 20-30 games in a season with various injuries, so it wasn't surprising to see him get some rest in the preseason. He dealt with a broken hand over the summer that he is fully recovered from, but seeing Ja Morant hurt his ankle in the game makes sitting Irving look like a smart decision.
