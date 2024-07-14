Dallas Mavericks Lose Game One Of 2024 Summer League to Utah Jazz In Close Contest
Saturday night was the opening night of the 2024 NBA Summer League for the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas, and they went up against a Utah Jazz team filled with first-round picks and players who will likely be on the main roster for this upcoming season. The Jazz already had some experience playing in the Salt Lake City Summer League, whereas this was Dallas' first game.
Utah rolled out to an early lead but the Mavs worked themselves back in by the end of the first quarter. Brandon Williams had 9 points in the first quarter but the Jazz held a slim 19-18 lead heading into the second frame.
The second quarter was back-and-forth, with nine lead changes and a few ties. Dallas started getting some production from Jaz Gortman and A.J. Lawson and took a 40-39 lead into halftime. Kyle Filipowski was Utah's main offensive force early, showing off a fade-away midrange shot and keeping the Jazz in it as they struggled to shoot from distance early.
After halftime, the third quarter was all Dallas, leading by as many as 11 points midway through the period. 2024 second-round pick Melvin Ajinca shook off a rough start to score 9 points in the quarter, pairing with Emanuel Miller's 6 points in the quarter to take a 6-point lead into the final quarter.
The well dried up for the Mavs early in the 4th quarter, allowing Utah to go on a 14-0 run to open the quarter and take a 78-70 lead. The Mavs would fight back to tie it up 80-80 following two free throws by A.J. Lawson. A quick 6-0 by Utah gave them the control once again, but Dallas wasn't quite out of it yet.
Brandon Williams hit two free throws to bring it within a point with 32 seconds remaining. Isaiah Collier missed a three-pointer as the shot clock was expiring on the next possession and a loose-ball foul by Kenneth Lofton Jr. put Lawson and the Mavs on the free-throw line with 8 seconds remaining. Lawson missed the first shot and hit the second to tie the game.
Lofton would draw a foul with two seconds remaining, which Mavs coach Jared Dudley would challenge, using his last timeout. The challenge was unsuccessful, Lofton hit the first free throw to go up 90-89 and intentionally missed the second to eat some time off the clock, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper's full-court heave at the buzzer was no good and the Mavs would lose their opening game in the 2024 Summer League.
Brandon Williams led the Mavs with 21 points, followed by A.J. Lawson with 16 points and 8 rebounds. 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper had a rough game, shooting just 2/11 to finish with 11 points, 7 of them coming from the free-throw line. 2024 second-round pick and possible draft-and-stash candidate Melvin Ajinca rebounded from early struggles to finish with 13 points on 5/13 shooting. Undrafted rookie Jamarion Sharp swatted 4 shots but was taken advantage of in the pick-and-roll late in the game.
The Mavs wouldn't have had a chance in this game if not for their free-throw shooting. They shot 32 free throws to Utah's 11 and still couldn't come away with a win.
For Utah, 2024 lottery pick Cody Williams also finished with 21 points, getting help from Isaiah Collier's 12 points and Kyle Filipowski's 10 points.
The Mavericks will be back in action in the Summer League on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. CST.
