NBA Source: Sixers Flight to Dallas Delayed; Impact on Game Day? Mavs Trade Deadline Donuts

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks ... which includes a quick note here from an NBA source who tells DallasBasketball.com that the Philadelphia Sixers' Thursday flight to Dallas is being delayed by the weather.

The game is scheduled for Friday. But the weather is ... here. And maybe not going away. We'll keep you posted ...

DONUT 1: LUKA'S A HERO, BUT MAVS FALL IN OT

In their first game of February, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 120-114, in an overtime clash at the American Airlines Center. Despite a late-game Dallas surge and heroics by star Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock, the Mavs fell short of the season sweep (3-1) of the Thunder.

With back-to-back losses now to OKC and the Orlando Magic, it’s making people start to wonder if the Mavs are really as good as their stellar January stretch would’ve suggested. A trade might be needed in the coming days.

DONUT 2: GET OUT THOSE LISTENING EARS

When it comes to the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA overall, there is a lot going on right now between the All-Star starter announcements, the pending trade deadline, which is now just one week away, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s serious foot injury that required surgery, and KP's recent 'bone bruise' knee injury.

On this week's Mavs Outsiders podcast, Bibs and Reese discuss NBA All-Star starter announcements, the changes to the Rising Stars Challenge, a review of The Dallas Mavericks' last four games, and much more!

DONUT 3: DIRK SOUNDS OFF ON RETIREMENT

After playing 21 seasons in the NBA, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki set a record for the most seasons spent with the same organization.

"I keep thinking whether the last two years in the NBA were really worth it," Nowitzki said during an appearance on Real Madrid's midfielder Toni Kroos and his brother Felix's podcast Einfach mal Luppen (h/t Basket News).

DONUT 4: POWER RANKINGS!

Are the Dallas Mavericks already a better team than the Utah Jazz? Most would likely answer ‘no’ to that question, but recently, the Jazz have given the appearance of being the lesser squad.

NBA reporter Marc Stein listed the Mavs as the eleventh-best team in the NBA, with the Jazz right behind them in a recent power ranking. On an interesting side note, Dallas is also well ahead of some of the coastal elites on this list. The Mavs are currently seven spots ahead of the New York Knicks and nine spots ahead of LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers.

DONUT 5: TRADES WITH A TPE!

Despite Josh Richardson's underwhelming 2020-2021 campaign, the Dallas front office salvaged the that deal, at least as much as it could, by acquiring a traded player exception (TPE) from the Boston Celtics worth $10.9 million.

Although not as thrilling as other potential trade options, combining the TPE and a draft pick from 2027 (CBA rules due to the protections on the Mavs’ 2023 first round pick now owned by the Knicks) and beyond provides Dallas' front office with a chance to obtain Luka Doncic some help on the margins.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1980

Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird scored the first three-pointer in All-Star history in the East’s 144-136 overtime victory at the Capital Center.

DONUT 7: NETS CONTINUE SKID IN SACRAMENTO

The Brooklyn Nets lost their sixth consecutive game last night in a 112-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings. James Harden managed to score just four points in the defeat, while seven Kings scored in double figures.

DONUT 8: SOME MAGIC IN INDY

The league-worst Orlando Magic won its third straight game beating the Indiana Pacers 119-118. Magic guard Gary Harris scored 22 points off the bench while Pacers rookie Terry Taylor scored 24 points to go with 16 rebounds in just his seventh career game.

DONUT 9: ROCKETS ROLL VS. CAVS

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley scored a career-high 29 points, but Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets got the last laugh in a 115-104 win. Green scored a team-high 21 points along with Christian Wood.

DONUT 10: JAZZ SNAP STREAK VS. NUGGETS

The Utah Jazz ended their five-game skid by beating the Denver Nuggets at home 108-104. Two-way guard Trent Forrest scored a team-high 18 starting for the injured Donovan Mitchell.

DONUT 11: LEBRON-LESS LAKERS BEAT BLAZERS

Anthony Davis went for 30 points and 15 rebounds in a 99-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers with LeBron James out. The win snapped the Lakers' three-game losing streak.

The Lakers need a roster shakeup in a bad way, but they lack the trade assets to pull off anything significant. We’ll find out if they can muster up something in the coming days to enhance their season.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavs are off Thursday but continue their homestand Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.. CT. ... snow permitting.