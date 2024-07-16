Derrick Jones Jr. Reveals Why He Left Dallas Mavericks for LA Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks have had a busy offseason bringing in three new players and still having an open roster spot. Part of their offseason was signing Naji Marshall away from the New Orleans Pelicans once it became apparent Derrick Jones Jr. wouldn't return. Instead, he signed a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jones Jr. spoke with reporters at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and was asked why he chose the Clippers. "I talked to the ownership, the front office, and the coaching staff. The route they were looking to go to was towards me and have me come in there and fill that 3/4 role, be aggressive offensively, and be who I am defensively. Go out there and try and win a championship."
The Clippers lost Paul George in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers, forcing them to pivot to other options. They brought in Jones Jr. and Nic Batum and re-signed James Harden. After losing to the Mavericks in six games in the first round of the Playoffs, some expected them to run it back and make some changes around the fringes, but they couldn't come to an agreement with George, who was looking for the fourth year on his contract.
Dallas offered Jones Jr. the same contract Naji Marshall signed for; 3 years, $27 million. After taxes, Jones will actually be making less than Marshall, but he had a clearer path to start with the Clippers. With the Mavs bringing in Klay Thompson and Marshall, it was no guarantee he would've started. He was electric for the Mavs in the Playoffs, with his on-ball defense being pivotal on players like George and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and his shooting caught fire in the Oklahoma City series. Unfortunately, his hot shooting couldn't carry over to the NBA Finals.
