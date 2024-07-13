Mavericks' Newly Signed Klay Thompson Wears Classic Dirk Nowitzki Jersey At A Workout
The Dallas Mavericks just officially announced their acquisition of four-time champion Klay Thompson a week ago, signing the future Hall of Famer to a 3-year, $50 million contract, and he's already doing what he can to win over the Mavs' fanbase.
Jordan Lawley, a private basketball trainer who helps players such as Zach LaVine, Hailey Van Lith, and Patrick Beverley, helped work out Thompson this week, who showed up in a classic Mitchell & Ness Dirk Nowitzki jersey. The Mavs haven't worn these jerseys since the late 1990s, though some fans would be happy to see the old style and colors make a comeback.
Thompson has been a fan of Nowitzki and showered him with praise in the past, even calling him the "Splash God" and "One of the greatest shooters of all time" in Nowitzki's jersey retirement video. The Warriors played the Mavericks on the night they retired Nowitzki's jersey in 2022.
If there's ever an easy way to win over the Mavericks' fanbase, it's by showing love to Dirk Nowitzki, unquestionably the greatest player in franchise history. Nowitzki led the Mavs to one of the greatest championship runs in NBA history in 2011, won an MVP in 2007, and led the Mavs to 50+ wins in 11 straight seasons throughout the 2000s. Hopefully, Thompson can follow in Nowitzki's footsteps and bring another championship to Dallas, after they got so close this season and lost to the Boston Celtics.
