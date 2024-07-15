Mavericks GM Nico Harrison: 'We Were a Klay Thompson Away' From Winning NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks officially introduced their newest signee, Klay Thompson, earlier this week, and now we're hearing more about why the Mavs wanted to make this move. Thompson won four championships with the Golden State Warriors and made five All-Star games, and Nico Harrison believes that's exactly what they were missing in the NBA Finals.
Harrison, the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, did a mid-game interview during the Mavs' Summer League opener Saturday night and was asked about the addition of Thompson. "It was a no-brainer for us, especially after The Finals, we knew that we were a Klay Thompson away."
READ MORE: Olivier-Maxence Prosper Struggles Offensively in Mavericks' Summer League Opener
The Mavericks struggled to shoot from distance in the Finals against the Boston Celtics, falling in five games after shooting 31.6% from deep in the series. Take out the Game 4 blowout win at home and that percentage plummets to 28.7%, nowhere near good enough to beat a team as good as Boston was last season.
They also did more than just signing Klay Thompson this offseason, as they dumped the contract of Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Quentin Grimes and signed the versatile Naji Marshall to replace Derrick Jones Jr.
Despite his older age and multiple serious injuries, Thompson is still an elite three-point shooter, averaging 18 PPG last season while shooting nearly 39% from deep. Putting him alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving should open up the floor for driving lanes and more open shots for Thompson. P.J. Washington developing into a better shooter would help as well, and the roll threats of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford on the interior should make for an elite offense from the Mavs.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Lose Game One Of 2024 Summer League to Utah Jazz In Close Contest
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter