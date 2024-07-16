Former Dallas Mavericks Sharpshooter Re-Signs With Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets love themselves some former Dallas Mavericks. At last season's trade deadline, the Hornets sent P.J. Washington to his hometown Mavericks in exchange for two Charlotte natives, Grant Williams and Seth Curry. Curry was waived in the offseason, but there was optimism he would return to Charlotte later in the offseason.
That optimism has become a reality, as the Hornets announced they have re-signed Seth Curry on a one-year deal. While the terms of the deal weren't announced, he was waived from a $4 million contract, so it would be reasonable to assume he's on a minimum contract now.
Charlotte is a young team and Curry can provide a veteran presence in that locker room. They went just 21-61 last season, missing the playoffs for the 8th straight season. With young players like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Charlotte is hopeful the team can live up to their potential soon.
Curry joins Grant Williams and Josh Green as former Mavericks now in Charlotte. They had Davis Bertans after a trade with Oklahoma City last season but waived his partially guaranteed deal this offseason. Green was acquired as part of the sign-and-trade that allowed the Dallas Mavericks to sign Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors.
