Dirk Nowitzki Reacts to Klay Thompson Wearing Throwback Jersey
Klay Thompson went viral soon after signing with the Dallas Mavericks for wearing a throwback Dirk Nowitzki jersey during a workout. Thompson has admired Nowitzki from afar, even giving him a thoughtful celebratory message when Nowitzki's jersey was retired in 2022, and now gets to play for the franchise Nowitzki helped establish as a premier force in the NBA.
Nowitzki was asked about the photos during an episode of the "DLLS Mavs Podcast" and said, "That's so sweet. I got to know him, talked to him a little bit during my last All-Star Game (in 2019) and during my last season when we played them here... so he's just a really nice, chill guy, just loves to vibe... I feel like we have a good relationship and mutual respect for each other... I did catch that (photo) this summer... super cool and obviously feel honored one of the 'Splash Bros' is there and is with the Mavs now."
Thompson hopes to bring some of the same glory to the Mavericks that Nowitzki did. While he's not likely to win an MVP at this point in his career, he can help bring a championship to Dallas like Nowitzki did in 2011. Dallas was able to get to the NBA Finals last season without the sharpshooter and believe he's the missing piece to winning it all.
Nowitzki is hosting his annual tennis charity event this weekend, and Thompson has been announced as one of the participants. Thompson has been all in on the organization since the moment he signed his 3-year, $50 million deal over the summer and looks to be very excited to be in Dallas.
