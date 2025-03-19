Dallas Basketball

Ex-Mavericks player has wild take on Luka Doncic trade to Lakers

Dallas wasn't the only team to make a major move at the NBA Trade Deadline.

Dustin Lewis

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) attempt to gain control during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The NBA Trade Deadline featured some major moves a few months ago. With that being said, there weren't any bigger trades than the Dallas Mavericks moving Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat sending Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. The league has shifted drastically since the deals as the Western Conference is beefed up ahead of the playoffs.

The Mavericks have earned plenty of criticism for dealing Doncic for a package of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. Davis was injured in his debut and is among a slew of players from the franchise who remain on the sideline. The team has already ruled out seven players for Wednesday night's contest against the Indiana Pacers.

Despite the uproar in Dallas surrounding Doncic, a former Maverick believes the Miami Heat actually got the short end of the stick when they decided to trade Butler. While speaking on the 'To The Baha' show with former NBA player Raymond Felton, Theo Pinson explained his take, harping on what Butler brought to the Heat.

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The Miami Heat is worse - that is a worse trade than Dallas and the Lakers, by far. Dallas is just getting cooked by injuries, the Heat are healthy," Pinson said. "Jimmy Butler was Heat culture. Regardless of what the f*** you thought he was doing off the court, that motherf***** brought a toughness. He brought a mentality. He had leadership. Bro, I swear to God, it did not matter what seed the Miami Heat were, if they got in the playoffs, any team that played them didn’t want to see him and had to buckle the f*** up because it was going to be a dog fight."

Miami acquired Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Davion Mitchell, and a 2025 protected first-round pick in the five-team trade with Golden State, Utah, Detroit, and Toronto. Felton chimed in to say that Wiggins is a good player but he's not Butler.

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) as a time out is called against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"AWiggs is a good basketball player but he's not Jimmy. Jimmy's a dog, Jimmy's going to play on defense, Jimmy's going to do whatever it takes to win," Felton said. "He held them accountable, bro. Like, Tyler Herro I bet you is saying right now 'man, I miss Jimmy,' Bam I bet you is saying right now, 'man, I miss Jimmy.' All of them."

Pinson won a national championship at North Carolina in 2017 before beginning his professional career. He had stints with the Brooklyn Nets - primarily with the G-League's Long Island Nets - and New York Knicks.

Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson (1) holds back guard Luka Doncic (77) after Doncic receives a technical foul during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In 2021, Pinson signed a two-way deal with the Mavericks after playing on two 10-day contracts. He remained on the team through the 2022-23 season and recorded a triple-double in the final game of the regular season against the San Antonio Spurs, putting up 23 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, and one steal.

Pinson announced he was retiring from basketball earlier this year.

