Former Mavericks lottery pick working out for New York Knicks
Former Dallas Mavericks lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. is attempting to make his NBA comeback after spending last season with Real Madrid. He worked out for the Mavericks earlier in the offseason when they did a free agent camp, but now he's working out for another former team.
Stefan Bondy of the New York Post has reported that the New York Knicks are working him out this week. They just signed Malcolm Brogdon and have other guards like Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson, and Tyler Kolek already on the roster, so guard isn't a huge need for them, but it's at least an opportunity for the former 9th overall selection.
Smith was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the New York Knicks after a season and a half as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, which is a weird one to look back on. Dallas sent Smith, Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, and two first-round picks to New York in exchange for Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Trey Burke.
Dallas viewed Porzingis as the ideal fit next to rising sensation Luka Doncic, but they never really meshed well on the court. His tenure ended by being salary dumped to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Strange Career
Dennis Smith Jr. looked like a potential star in his first season in the NBA, averaging 15.2 PPG while finishing 5th in Rookie of the Year voting. Unfortunately, that was the best year of his career.
Since being traded to the Knicks, he has played for the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets, and instead of becoming the electric off-the-dribble threat many thought he would be, he just became a great defensive guard. But the offense never really developed. If anything, it took a major step back.
After his 15 PPG season in his rookie year, he took a step back to 13.6 PPG in his second season, and then he never again hit double-digits. The lack of a three-point shot hindered his future in the NBA, as he only shot above 30% in three seasons, and never shot better than 32.8%.
