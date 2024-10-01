Mavs Newcomer Talks About Dirk Nowitzki's Support
The Dallas Mavericks are back. It's October and the team will tip off the regular season this month. Until then, training camp and preseason will take place. Still, the team is back in Dallas and newcomers have been introduced at media day.
The arrival of Klay Thompson brings plenty of hype around the organization heading into the new season, but the team also added Naji Marshall this offseason, as the 26-year-old forward will help replace the impact of Derrick Jones Jr.
Marshall, when speaking to the media for the first time as a Mavericks, talked about having the support of a franchise legend in Dirk Nowitzki. He was also complimentary of head coach Jason Kidd when doing so.
“For my name to even come out of Dirk Nowitzki’s mouth is unbelievable. Just a blessing," Marshall explained. "I’m just so excited to be here, I’ve already met some of my favorite Hall of Famers in the world, Jason Kidd, and like I said it’s just unbelievable. I just look forward to being that missing piece and accomplishing what we did last year.”
Nowitzki is a household name for basketball fans. He's one of the league's most notable players in history, headlined by his 2011 NBA Championship run with the Mavericks. He's a legend in Dallas, too, and the Hall of Fame player stays deeply connected to the franchise.
For Marshall, he joins the franchise and has the support of Nowitzki, and, of course, Kidd. Two players who helped bring a banner to Dallas.
Now, Marshall will look to help Thompson, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving hang the franchise's second banner and bring in the second Larry O'Brien Trophy. He had the chance to explain what he brings to the team.
“Standing on business. Aggressive, energy, defense, just being a dawg on both sides of the floor," Marshall explained. "If you don’t know my game, I’m just a dawg. Plain and simple.”
He'll be able to guard the opposing teams' best players and be a pest on the floor. The fifth-year pro spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.
