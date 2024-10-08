Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks Waive Prospect In Long-Awaited Move

This waiving should finalize the main roster, but the Mavericks do still have a two-way spot open

Jan 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard A.J. Lawson (9) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks finished their first preseason game Monday night, losing 121-116 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Preseason games are always a good barometer for seeing where the young players are at and one just wasn't good enough.

Dallas announced Tuesday afternoon that they had waived A.J. Lawson, who they had signed to a non-guaranteed contract. He and Markieff Morris were competing for the last roster spot, but the Mavs value Morris' leadership in the locker room and on the bench. This should be the last move the Mavericks make to finalize their main roster.

Lawson played 20 minutes in Monday night's loss, scoring eight points and grabbing three rebounds, shooting 3/7 from the floor and 1/4 from three. Dallas does still have a two-way spot open if they want to bring him back, but he may get some looks from other teams first. And given how well Jazian Gortman played Monday night, he should get a two-way contract.

Dallas could also waive Brandon Williams or Kessler Edwards from their two-way contracts if they wanted to keep Gortmand and Lawson, but Edwards still has a lot of upside, and Williams played in 17 games for Dallas last year. They have some tough decisions to make regarding some of their young players, which is a good problem to have with as much depth as they have.

Lawson appeared in 56 games over two years for Dallas, scoring a career-high 17 points against the Spurs before Christmas last year. He'd originally been on a two-way deal but was converted to a standard four-year, non-guaranteed contract last year following the trade deadline.

