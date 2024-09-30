Mavs' Klay Thompson Excited to Play With Luka Doncic
The beginning of a new era is here. After spending every year since he's entered the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson officially has new threads on. Having joined the Dallas Mavericks this past offseason, the legendary sharpshooter finally gets a change of scenery.
Thompson is joining Dallas as a team with bona fide franchise talent alongside one of the most prolific scorers the league has ever seen. Luka Doncic's and Kyrie Irving's scoring gravity, offensively, will help Thompson get more clean 3-point attempts.
While there might be an adjustment period as the Mavericks make a new addition to their core and starting lineup, playing alongside prolific playmakers in a new system will benefit Thompson.
"I think I'm going to have to adjust to playing off such good creators. In Golden State, it was a very motion-based offense," Thompson explained. "But playing with Luka the past few days, his ability in the pick and roll has been like the best I’ve ever seen."
It'll certainly be a change of pace for Thompson. Instead of rolling off off-ball screens or any type of set for him, his shot attempts will more than likely come from catch-and-shoot scenarios. The scoring gravity Doncic and Irving bring will only benefit the trio, though.
"It’ll be fun to play with him in those sets because he draws so much attention," Thompson continued. "I’ll be there to knock them down… This preseason might be the most important one I’ve had."
In the NBA Finals, the Mavericks fell short offensively as they didn't have enough floor spacing. Adding not only a legendary sharpshooter, but a four-time champion will certainly help in that regard. Doncic knows such, too.
“Me and Kai when we have the ball, you can’t help from Klay. Because if you leave him wide open, he’s going to make it. The spacing is going to be crucial for us,” Doncic said.
Watching Dallas' offense transform in the new season will certainly be a storyline to follow for NBA fans across the league.
