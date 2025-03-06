Clippers star James Harden offers support for Kyrie Irving after season-ending injury
The Dallas Mavericks received brutal news earlier in the week when it was announced that star guard Kyrie Irving had torn his ACL in his left knee. It's another notch in a long list of bad news for the Mavs and their fans since the calendar turned to 2025.
Many people have delivered emotional responses about the injury, as Irving has a lot of respect in and around the NBA. The latest to do so was LA Clippers star and former teammate of Irving, James Harden.
After the Clippers' 123-115 win over the surging Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, Harden was asked in his postgame press conference if he had talked to Irving yet.
"I haven’t yet, but I will reach out," Harden answered. "He’s been having a hell of a year… He leads the Mavericks. To see something like that, which it didn't look crazy at all. Just a hyperextension. But he’s tough. He's one of the most tough-minded people I’ve ever come across and met and been close to. I'll reach out to him and send him some prayers, but I know he'll come back stronger than ever."
The Clippers played back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday night, so Harden has been a little too busy to reach out. He and Irving were teammates on the Brooklyn Nets from January 2021 to February 2022, but injuries and a few other reasons prevented them from playing many games together.
Irving was in the middle of a fantastic season, making his 9th All-Star Games this season and well on his way to an All-NBA appearance, averaging 24.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.6 APG. He was also playing a lot of minutes as Dallas awaited the return of Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and more.
