Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shares when ex-Mavericks star Luka Doncic could debut in Los Angeles
Ex-Mavericks star Luka Doncic was officially introduced as a Los Angeles Laker during an introductory press conference on Tuesday. Doncic is teaming up with LeBron James after Dallas shockingly traded him to Los Angeles over the weekend.
But when will Doncic share the court with the future Hall of Famer? After all, he's been sidelined since suffering a calf injury on Christmas day in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka addressed the question everyone was waiting for before it could even be asked. He didn't necessarily provide a specific date for Doncic's return but noted that the newest Laker will be participating in five-on-five work starting on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic 'Doesn't Know Why' Nico Harrison, Mavericks Dealt him to LA Lakers
If everything goes to plan, it won't be longer after that until Doncic makes his debut.
"I would assume the question will be forthcoming ' when is Luka going to play?' I'd rather just take that one head-on. Our sports performance department is led by Dr. LeRoy Sims, Luka's got trusted sports performance folks that are going to become part of our family and Dr. Sims' circle. They're working together as we speak about a return to play for him," Pelinka said on Tuesday. "We have five-on-five scheduled tomorrow for Luka and we're going to take it one day at a time just to make sure that the calf injury is in a good and safe place. So I would truly say at this point he's day-to-day, we're going to take it one step at a time, but if all those days goes well and Luka feels good and confident, he'll be in a game soon."
The calf ailment has become a consistent issue for Doncic, especially after the aggravating injury in late December, He believes he's taken the necessary time to fully get back to 100% healthy rather than rushing his return to the court.
"Well, for the first time, I took my time. get it to heal 100%, other times I think I just wanted to go back on the court, playing basketball and not really be healthy, 100%. This time I just took my time which was normal amount of time to get back to 100%," Doncic said.
The Lakers have three more home games leading up to the all-star break, including contests against the Indiana Pacers on February 8 and Utah Jazz on Febuary 10. Los Angeles travels to Utah on February 12.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka thanks Mavs' Nico Harrison for trading Luka Doncic to Los Angeles
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter