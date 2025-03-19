Longest tenured Maverick's time with team may soon come to an end
Dwight Powell was seen as a secondary piece when the Dallas Mavericks acquired him from the Boston Celtics in a trade that Rajon Rondo headlined back in 2015.
Since then, Powell has quietly been a key constant for the Mavericks, establishing his roots in the Lone Star State.
However, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks that Powell could be traded this offseason.
Powell leaving the Mavs?
"Good luck predicting what Dallas Mavericks president of basketball operations Nico Harrison will do next," Favale writes.
"Entering the offseason in the tax suggests inevitable bookkeeping. They might be able to duck it if Kyrie Irving declines his player option and re-signs at a lower annual number. They can also end the Dwight Powell era by shipping out his $4 million expiring salary (player option)."
Powell could opt out of his deal, but he likely won't get that kind of money on the open market, so if he opts in, the Mavericks could look to use his salary to facilitate a bigger trade. He is by far the longest-tenured player on the team, with the second longest being Jaden Hardy, who was just selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.
