Dallas Basketball

Longest tenured Maverick's time with team may soon come to an end

The Dallas Mavericks could see their Dwight Powell era end after the season.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) is helped off the floor by center Dwight Powell (7) and guard Max Christie (00) after being fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) is helped off the floor by center Dwight Powell (7) and guard Max Christie (00) after being fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dwight Powell was seen as a secondary piece when the Dallas Mavericks acquired him from the Boston Celtics in a trade that Rajon Rondo headlined back in 2015.

Since then, Powell has quietly been a key constant for the Mavericks, establishing his roots in the Lone Star State.

However, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks that Powell could be traded this offseason.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis catches heat from Mavericks fans after golfing during injury recovery

Dwight Powel
Dec 1, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) reacts after being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) as forward Deni Avdija (8) and guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) watch in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Powell leaving the Mavs?

"Good luck predicting what Dallas Mavericks president of basketball operations Nico Harrison will do next," Favale writes.

"Entering the offseason in the tax suggests inevitable bookkeeping. They might be able to duck it if Kyrie Irving declines his player option and re-signs at a lower annual number. They can also end the Dwight Powell era by shipping out his $4 million expiring salary (player option)."

Powell could opt out of his deal, but he likely won't get that kind of money on the open market, so if he opts in, the Mavericks could look to use his salary to facilitate a bigger trade. He is by far the longest-tenured player on the team, with the second longest being Jaden Hardy, who was just selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

READ MORE: Former Mavericks player sends message after career performance

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News