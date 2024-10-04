ESPN Analyst Impressed by Mavericks Offseason After NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks are a few days from kicking off preseason action and are riding the high of making an NBA Finals appearance last year. Despite last year's postseason success, Nico Harrison and the front office went to work to make improvements to the roster.
Thanks to the additions of Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall, the Mavericks now have a roster that can comfortably go 12 deep in any given game. ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler was impressed by the Mavs' offseason on the most recent episode of the "All NBA" podcast.
READ MORE: Klay Thompson Is Learning To Love Basketball Again
"People know I was riding Dallas pretty hard last year," Legler started. "They went out and, like you said, a lot of teams that go through that for the first time and reach that level think, 'OK, we're very close, let's run it back and maybe tweak a little bit.' They didn't just tweak; they added major components, but I think it's almost not debatable that they significantly improved their team, and that's hard to do when you've made a run to The Finals."
With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving playing at the level they were playing at last season, it would've been understandable if the Mavs stood still with their roster. Instead, they saw their three-point shooting was a big weakness for the team against the Celtics and addressed that. Thompson is sixth all-time in made three-pointers, Marshall shot a career-high from three last year, Grimes is a 3&D guard, and Spencer Dinwiddie has proven in Dallas he can be a three-level creator. All of that spacing should help Doncic and Irving make this offense unguardable.
Legler was one of the few analysts sticking up for the Mavs last season before they went on their long postseason run. He thought Doncic should've been MVP after his outstanding season; he saw the chemistry that had been built with Doncic and Irving and thought the trades for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford were more impactful than most analysts did.
Now as the season gets ready to start, Legler thinks the Mavericks can contend with the OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets for the West's top seed.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd Gives Bold Kyrie Irving Prediction
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter