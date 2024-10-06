Luka Doncic Hits Insane Full-Court Shot
Even when Luka Doncic isn't available, he's still a magician. Sunday was the Dallas Mavericks "Fan Jam," an open practice and scrimmage to get fans excited for the season. Doncic is out for the time being with a calf contusion and coached one of the teams, but still had some Luka Magic.
During the "Fan Jam," Doncic hit an insane full-court shot: a one-handed hook shot from just outside of the restricted circle. And judging by Dereck Lively II's reaction (and Luka's tweet after), they likely had a bet on the shot.
Doncic has a knack for knocking down crazy shots. He spent all of last season trying to hit a shot off the in-arena scoreboard before games and finally hit one toward the end of the season. But it leads to him making shots from all angles in-game, like his scoop shot against the Houston Rockets last year, his one-handed falling three-pointer to beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2020-21 season, and the purposefully missed free throw to a game-tying shot against the New York Knicks in 2022. This is just what he does.
The Mavericks will re-evaluate his calf injury sometime this week, but he will miss the first preseason game against the Grizzlies on Monday. There hasn't been any concern about his availability to start the season, but he dealt with a handful of injuries throughout last year's postseason run. It would be worth it for the Mavs to make sure he's 100% healthy heading into the season.
