Dallas Mavericks Sit High in Preseason Power Rankings
Preseason ranking doesn't mean much, at all. Until the 30 NBA teams can hit the hardwood and settle the standings themselves, there's not much merit to rankings. However, the season is soon to come and final predictions will be placed before things officially tip-off.
For the Dallas Mavericks, this season will be an important one. Superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have had time to build chemistry and make an NBA Finals run. There is now an expectation in the DFW to make a title run. The club added Klay Thompson in the offseason, too.
Being one of the top teams in the league will be an expectation for the Mavericks, and Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey alluded to this as he ranked the club No. 5 in the NBA ahead of the season tipping off.
"After a surprising run all the way to the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks didn't make many dramatic changes this offseason," Bailey wrote. "... But there was one splashy move, even if the incoming free agent is well past his prime. Klay Thompson is now a Maverick, where a streamlined role could extend his Hall of Fame career."
Adding Thompson certainly helps Dallas, but does it take them to the next level? Not necessarily. They'll stay in the realm of contenders, though they don't hold expectations like the Boston Celtics, who are favorites to raise another banner.
The reason for a No. 5 ranking is simple for Bailey. The Mavericks might've improved this offseason, but their expectations will be relatively similar to what they were a season ago. They can be names among contenders, though not near a favorite.
"Dallas isn't dramatically better than it was in 2023-24, but it didn't really need to be to stay on the title contender's tier," Bailey continued.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder were both ranked ahead of the Mavericks, making Dallas the third-ranked Western Conference team.
