Luka Doncic motivated for Mavericks vs. Lakers matchup: 'A beast has awakened'
The Dallas Mavericks are back on the floor tonight, but it isn't just any regular season game. For the first time ever, they will go against Luka Doncic and his new Los Angeles Lakers team for the first time since he was traded on Feb. 1.
It's been a wild month for Doncic after the shock trade, and it's clear that he is motivated by the deal to perform better for the Lakers, and to prove the Mavs wrong for dealing him.
ESPN insider Dave McMenamin detailed the aftermath of the trade and reports that Doncic is very much motivated for tonight's matchup.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd considers shocking Luka Doncic Mavericks-Lakers trade part of 'business'
'A beast has awakened'
"Though Dončić did not publicly comment on the constant flow of leaks from the Mavericks organization disparaging his weight and conditioning, one source close to Dončić told ESPN the comments have served as a motivator," McMenamin wrote.
"A beast was awakened inside him," the source said.
Now, the beat will be unleashed tonight at 9 p.m. CT when the Lakers and Mavs tip off at Crypto.com Arena.
READ MORE: Former Mavericks coach defends Luka Doncic's work ethic
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter