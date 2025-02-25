Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic motivated for Mavericks vs. Lakers matchup: 'A beast has awakened'

Luka Doncic is ready to go for the Los Angeles Lakers as they face the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since the league-altering trade.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are back on the floor tonight, but it isn't just any regular season game. For the first time ever, they will go against Luka Doncic and his new Los Angeles Lakers team for the first time since he was traded on Feb. 1.

It's been a wild month for Doncic after the shock trade, and it's clear that he is motivated by the deal to perform better for the Lakers, and to prove the Mavs wrong for dealing him.

ESPN insider Dave McMenamin detailed the aftermath of the trade and reports that Doncic is very much motivated for tonight's matchup.

READ MORE: Jason Kidd considers shocking Luka Doncic Mavericks-Lakers trade part of 'business'

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

'A beast has awakened'

"Though Dončić did not publicly comment on the constant flow of leaks from the Mavericks organization disparaging his weight and conditioning, one source close to Dončić told ESPN the comments have served as a motivator," McMenamin wrote.

"A beast was awakened inside him," the source said.

Now, the beat will be unleashed tonight at 9 p.m. CT when the Lakers and Mavs tip off at Crypto.com Arena.

READ MORE: Former Mavericks coach defends Luka Doncic's work ethic

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News