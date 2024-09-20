NBA Experts Predict Contract Extensions For Mavericks Guards
The Dallas Mavericks acquired Quentin Grimes this offseason, hoping to unlock some more of the 3&D upside he flashed with the New York Knicks. They will face a tough decision shortly, as Grimes is entering the final year of his rookie contract and the Mavs may want to extend him, if for no other reason than to have a cost-controlled asset that can be traded later.
Then there's Jaden Hardy, a former second-round pick of the Mavs who is also entering the final year of his rookie contract. Dallas has always hoped he could break out into a spark plug off the bench, but their signing of Spencer Dinwiddie this offseason and trade for Grimes may mean fewer minutes for Hardy. Either way, Dallas has two big decisions on their hands.
On the latest episode of the "Dunc'd On" Podcast, Nate Duncan played the part of the player's agent, while Dan Feldman and Danny Leroux negotiated on behalf of the teams for over 20 upcoming contract decisions, including Grimes and Hardy.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Named Slovenia's Sport Personality of the Year
Starting with Grimes, Duncan wanted a three-year, $39 million deal but was countered with only one year guaranteed because of Grimes' injury concerns. A contract extension before the season is unlikely, as the Mavs don't know how he'll fit in Dallas yet. If he's healthy and playing like he did with the New York Knicks, a contract around that number could make sense after the season. He will be a restricted free agent next offseason, allowing Dallas to match any deal.
Moving on to Hardy, the "Mavericks" made the first offer of three years, $20 million, and only the first year is guaranteed. That was instantly shot down by Nate Duncan, who wanted closer to three years, $27 million, fully guaranteed. Because his role isn't set in stone, no agreement could be made in this fake negotiation. He is also a restricted free agent this upcoming offseason, so the Mavs could match any signed offer sheet.
Whether either of these players receives extensions deserves some monitoring. The number Dunca threw out for Hardy is interesting, as that's what they gave Naji Marshall this offseason, who projects to be much more involved in the rotation than Hardy initially. The Mavericks do need a young guard to develop behind Luka Doncic, as Kyrie Irving isn't getting any younger, and Hardy could be that player.
If Grimes shows the flashes he did in New York, he'll be in big demand next offseason. 3&D guards who can also handle the ball are few and far between, but he has to stay healthy.
READ MORE: Former Maverick's Jersey To Be Retired by Brooklyn Nets
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter