Shocking discovery about Mavs ownership sheds light on internal turmoil
It's no secret that the Mavericks' ownership group is not popular amongst the Dallas fanbase. From the Luka Doncic trade to the firing of a league-renowned training staff that resulted in a rash of horrible injuries, the arrogance and mismanagement of the franchise by the hands of owner Miriam Adelson and president Patrick Dumont cannot be understated.
The longer this group presides over the organization, the more stories of their ineptitude – and, frankly, greed – come out and tarnish the reputation of a formerly proud franchise. Most recently, former VP of Content Mike Marshall went on The Dumb Zone Podcast, hosted by local radio personalities Dan McDowell and Jake Kemp, and discussed yet another example of why the Mavericks are in bad hands.
According to Marshall, Dumont and company did not pay Mavericks employees playoff bonuses during the 2024 NBA Finals run, breaking a custom of every NBA team. This cheap move to avoid taking care of employees is an indication of the owners' motives, which were and are not team first.
Contrast this with Mark Cuban's ownership, where he shared team profits with employees. It's clear that Adelson's and Dumont's lack of interest in the Mavericks' success or building a winning culture has gone beyond just the basketball court, bleeding into every aspect of the way the organization is run.
There is a reason fans still feel so conflicted about supporting Dallas' premier basketball operation. On one hand, Cooper Flagg's addition is an exciting development that could positively shape the future of the team; on the other, the people in charge are so undeserving of support that it becomes a complicated problem for the fanbase.
It is a truly unfortunate spot that could continue to result in lost revenue. Until Nico Harrison is fired, and the ownership group makes it right, things could continue to be contentious for the foreseeable future.
