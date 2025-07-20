NBA Finals star names Mavericks' Kyrie Irving as toughest player to guard
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is likely your favorite player's favorite player. He commands a different level of respect from everyone in the NBA because of his ball-handling and shooting as a smaller guard, and that makes him nearly impossible for people to match up with him.
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell, who was incredible in their run to the NBA Finals this season, recently appeared on the Christian Kuntz podcast, where he was asked who the toughest player is for him to guard. He had a very quick answer.
"Who’s the hardest guy I’ve had to guard? Kyrie Irving," McConnell answered. "The ball’s on a string. You’re on an island, and you just don’t know what he’s gonna do. You could force him one way, but he still ends up getting the way you don’t want him. His handle is impeccable. It’s impeccable. He’s got the greatest handle I’ve seen.
"He could really shoot it like, he’s fast, it’s just, it’s a tough place to be mentally when you’re when you’re guarding Kyrie."
Irving was on pace for an All-NBA season last year before tearing his ACL in March against the Sacramento Kings. That will keep him out until at least January or February, which will make him ineligible for any awards next season, as well. He did make the All-Star Game last season, his ninth appearance.
The Mavericks are hoping to remain competitive even with Irving out for at least the first half of the season. They signed D'Angelo Russell to fill his spot, but Russell is coming off one of the worst years of his career. A lot will depend on Cooper Flagg being good immediately and Anthony Davis staying healthy.
