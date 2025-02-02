Nico Harrison didn't tell Jason Kidd before the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to Lakers
What Nico Harrison did to the Dallas Mavericks late Saturday night didn't just leverage the club's future, it shifted the landscape of the NBA for years to come. When Luka Doncic returns from an injury suffered in Christmas Day, he will be wearing purple and gold for the Los Angeles Lakers.
That's right -- Doncic is a Laker. The Mavericks now have Anthony Davis on their roster, accompanying him with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, in pursuit of their second title in history.
Nico Harrison made a brutal move by trading their generational talent and franchise superstar. In doing so, he's only made it worse by speaking to the media and trying to explain his decision.
Not only did Harrison break the Mavericks fan base and destroy what they had built around Doncic -- he did so without giving head coach Jason Kidd any warning. Was the head man shocked by the move? Absolutely.
"Shock, but unfortunately, I’ve been in this league for a long, long time," Kidd said. "So I’ve seen a lot. I’ve been involved in trades by the very… by the Mavericks. And so it is part of the business. It is a little shocking, but like in the sense we have to push forward as an organization, as a team we have a game to play, and we have to be pros about it. But we understand what Luka has meant to the Mavericks and we wish him and his family the best in L.A."
For Kidd to have not even gotten a tip regarding the trade proves that it shouldn't have happened. More than likely, the Mavericks head coach would have pushed back. The superstar led Dallas to the NBA Finals just last season. Why would they trade him?
The revelation that Kidd didn't learn of the trade until it happened proves the incompetency behind the deal.
