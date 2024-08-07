Patrick Beverley Speaks On Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks' Addition Of Klay Thompson
Patrick Beverley has never been shy about his opinion. As one of the most outspoken players in recent memory and starting his podcast with Barstool, he always has a lot to say, even if he's not in the NBA anymore.
Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem published their latest episode of "The OG's" podcast and had Pat Bev on as a guest. They asked him about different NBA topics including the Dallas Mavericks adding Klay Thompson this summer (28:34 mark).
"I didn't see that coming, but again, he took less money, he just [wanted] freedom," Beverley said. He'd later continue about it really being freedom if he's playing with two ball-dominant guards in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving "For him to have an ability to be a bail-out guy at the third option, yes."
Beverly, Miller, and Haslem all commended Mavs' General Manager Nico Harrison for building up the roster, with Miller saying "Nico's done a great job building that team. Killed it. To get to where they're at right now, he sped that sh-- up fast."
That wasn't all Beverley had to say about the Dallas Mavericks though. Towards the end of the episode (around the 45:43 mark), he was asked who was the toughest player he's ever had to guard. He sat there for a few seconds before answering "Luka... I'm talking about nothing I can do. That year what he did to me in the playoffs, I took that sh-- all summer on the chin... Just bigger and he flop."
Beverley referenced the 2021 playoffs when he played for the LA Clippers and Doncic torched them for 35.7 PPG. The Clippers came out on top that summer but a player scoring that many points against Beverley was something he took personally. He's always had a reputation as a tough, hard-nosed defender and Doncic can and will score on anybody. Beverly signed with Tel Aviv in Israel for this season, ending a 12-year NBA career.
