Preview: Mavericks return home to face surging Pistons

Dallas is now on the outside looking in for the Play-In Tournament. How will they respond?

Austin Veazey

Jan 31, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have 12 games remaining in what has been a dreadful 2025. The season can't end soon enough for some fans who are upset having to watch the post-Luka Doncic Mavs, as they've now lost nine of the last ten games, and they would miss the Play-In Tournament if it started today. That's a far cry from where this team was in December.

Dallas' most recent loss was a 135-131 collapse against the Indiana Pacers. The Mavs went up by seven with 1:07 remaining, then let the Pacers score 14 points in the final minute to lose in regulation. It was either an embarrassing performance or the perfect way to tank - your call. PJ Washington, Jaden Hardy, and Kai Jones had solid games for Dallas, but they couldn't make enough plays when it mattered.

This next game won't be any easier as the Detroit Pistons come to town. The Pistons have already won 25 more games than they did last season and are 14-5 since February 7th. They could be in striking range to host a playoff series, which would be such an incredible turnaround for a franchise that hasn't had much success in the last 15 years. Detroit is coming off a game-winning three against the Miami Heat and enters the final game of a three-game road trip.

Detroit won the first matchup between these teams 117-102 on January 31st.

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons

Date/Time: Friday, March 21st, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Pistons 39-31, Mavericks 33-37

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +8.5

Over/Under: 236

Moneyline: Mavericks +295, Pistons -370

Austin Veazey
