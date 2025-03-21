Preview: Mavericks return home to face surging Pistons
The Dallas Mavericks have 12 games remaining in what has been a dreadful 2025. The season can't end soon enough for some fans who are upset having to watch the post-Luka Doncic Mavs, as they've now lost nine of the last ten games, and they would miss the Play-In Tournament if it started today. That's a far cry from where this team was in December.
Dallas' most recent loss was a 135-131 collapse against the Indiana Pacers. The Mavs went up by seven with 1:07 remaining, then let the Pacers score 14 points in the final minute to lose in regulation. It was either an embarrassing performance or the perfect way to tank - your call. PJ Washington, Jaden Hardy, and Kai Jones had solid games for Dallas, but they couldn't make enough plays when it mattered.
This next game won't be any easier as the Detroit Pistons come to town. The Pistons have already won 25 more games than they did last season and are 14-5 since February 7th. They could be in striking range to host a playoff series, which would be such an incredible turnaround for a franchise that hasn't had much success in the last 15 years. Detroit is coming off a game-winning three against the Miami Heat and enters the final game of a three-game road trip.
Detroit won the first matchup between these teams 117-102 on January 31st.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
Date/Time: Friday, March 21st, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Pistons 39-31, Mavericks 33-37
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +8.5
Over/Under: 236
Moneyline: Mavericks +295, Pistons -370
