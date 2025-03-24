Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks tip-off four-game road trip against Nets

It's the first of four straight games on the East Coast for the Mavs.

Austin Veazey

Feb 6, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) drives to the basket while being defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks start a four-game road trip on Monday night, all on the East Coast, as they travel to face the Brooklyn Nets. As the season winds down, the Nets are most likely out of the postseason picture, but they can still be a tough team to beat at times.

Dallas is actually coming off a win for the second time in the last 11 games, beating a good Detroit Pistons team at home on Friday. PJ Washington and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 59 points, but the team will want to clean up the turnovers after having 20 on Friday (Washington had nine by himself).

Brooklyn entered the All-Star Break on a little bit of a hot streak, winning six of the seven games leading into it. Ever since then, though, they're just 3-14. The Nets are coming off back-to-back losses in Indiana against the Pacers, but they came by a combined 11 points, and the first matchup went to overtime. Trendon Watford had 26 points off the bench in the most recent matchup, while D'Angelo Russell has loved having the ball in his hands and not having to be punished for it.

This is the first matchup between these teams this season, but they'll meet in Dallas in one week. It's also the first night of a back-to-back for the Mavericks, as they'll be in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

Date/Time: Monday, March 24th, 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Team Records: Mavericks 34-37, Nets 23-48

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, YES Network, KFAA

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -1.5

Over/Under: 218

Moneyline: Mavericks -118, Nets +100

