Recent extensions may handicap Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have extended a few players this offseason, bringing back forward P.J. Washington on a four-year, $90 million deal and Daniel Gafford on a three-year, $54 million deal. They've also done things such as signing D'Angelo Russell and re-signing Dante Exum.
While the extensions for Washington and Gafford may be good individual moves, ESPN's Kevin Pelton isn't so sure that it's best for the Mavs, even if he gave the deal a passing grade.
"Extending Washington completes a Dallas offseason in which its decisions make much more sense individually than as a collective plan. As with center Daniel Gafford, who was acquired at the 2024 trade deadline with Washington and struck an extension of his own earlier this offseason, this deal should be good value. Given that Washington will be 28 next summer, when he would have become an unrestricted free agent, it's possible he could have easily commanded $25 million a year.
"...The only issue is some of that versatility is wasted in Dallas' overstuffed frontcourt. With Anthony Davis at power forward, Washington won't toggle between the two forward spots as frequently as before the Luka Doncic trade. Instead, the Mavericks will need him to potentially start at small forward and serve as their primary perimeter stopper.
"I don't think Washington would have been the right choice, but Dallas would have been better off trading one of its five starting-caliber frontcourt options, only four of whom at most can start together.
"...Trades will be Dallas' only realistic option for shaking up the roster in the near future. Extending Washington means all 12 Mavericks making at least $5 million this season are under contract through 2026-27, with only one option in that group (a player option for newcomer D'Angelo Russell). That gives Dallas a minimum of $210 million in committed salary for that season, already enough to push the Mavericks north of the projected first apron."
READ MORE: Latest Anthony Davis injury update should terrify Mavericks fans
A Lack of Moves Available for the Mavericks
Although Daniel Gafford's contract allows him to be traded immediately, Washington's does not. He has a six-month trade restriction that will take him past the trade deadline, so he'll be a Maverick all season. And with hardly any expiring contracts, Dallas will have to get creative to get under the first apron, especially with an extension looming for Dereck Lively II.
The frontcourt has too much talent that is costing the team a lot of money, so trading Gafford could make sense eventually. The salaries that Jaden Hardy and Caleb Martin are receiving don't make a lot of sense either, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Mavericks try to move off of those to give them some more flexibility next offseason.
READ MORE: 2011 Dallas Mavericks disrespected among recent NBA Champions
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter