Dallas Basketball

Will Anthony Davis play in Mavericks-Nets?

Dallas' key return from the Luka Doncic trade could be back on the floor soon.

Austin Veazey

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) takes a selfie for a fan before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) takes a selfie for a fan before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks start a four-game East Coast road trip on Monday night against the lowly Brooklyn Nets. And for the first time since February 8th, Anthony Davis could be suiting up for the Mavericks.

Dallas has already ruled out six players: Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery).

READ MORE: NBA insider claims Mavericks 'broke' Luka Doncic's heart by trading him to Lakers

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) looks to the basket in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

However, Anthony Davis has been upgraded for the first time since playing in his Dallas debut on February 8th and going down with an adductor strain. He's only been upgraded to "doubtful," but there is optimism he'll return to the floor on this trip. With the next game in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday against the New York Knicks, it wouldn't be surprising to see him play in that game.

Brandon Williams is listed as "probable" with lower back tightness, while it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kessler Edwards inactive for this game, as he only has one game remaining he can be active for with his two-way contract.

For Brooklyn, De'Anthony Melton (left knee ACL tear), Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), and some two-way players (Reece Beekman, Tyson Etienne, and Tosan Evbuomwan) are out. Dariq Whitehead, who is on G-League assignment, is also out. D'Angelo Russell is questionable to play with right ankle soreness, as is Zaire Williams with right hamstring tightness.

READ MORE: NBA legend believes Mavericks' championship window is now closed

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News