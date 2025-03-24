Will Anthony Davis play in Mavericks-Nets?
The Dallas Mavericks start a four-game East Coast road trip on Monday night against the lowly Brooklyn Nets. And for the first time since February 8th, Anthony Davis could be suiting up for the Mavericks.
Dallas has already ruled out six players: Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery).
However, Anthony Davis has been upgraded for the first time since playing in his Dallas debut on February 8th and going down with an adductor strain. He's only been upgraded to "doubtful," but there is optimism he'll return to the floor on this trip. With the next game in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday against the New York Knicks, it wouldn't be surprising to see him play in that game.
Brandon Williams is listed as "probable" with lower back tightness, while it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kessler Edwards inactive for this game, as he only has one game remaining he can be active for with his two-way contract.
For Brooklyn, De'Anthony Melton (left knee ACL tear), Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), and some two-way players (Reece Beekman, Tyson Etienne, and Tosan Evbuomwan) are out. Dariq Whitehead, who is on G-League assignment, is also out. D'Angelo Russell is questionable to play with right ankle soreness, as is Zaire Williams with right hamstring tightness.
