Will Anthony Davis play in Mavericks-Magic?

After missing Tuesday's game, cold Anthony Davis return to the floor?

Austin Veazey

Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to the basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to the basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks continue their East Coast road trip on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic after splitting two games in New York. Anthony Davis played on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets but sat on Tuesday against the Knicks. Could he return on Thursday?

Dallas has ruled out Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery), and P.J. Washington (left ankle sprain) for this game. Kessler Edwards will also be out as he is out of games he's allowed to be active for on his two-way contract.

Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Brandon Williams (lower back tightness) are listed as questionable for this game. Martin has missed the last five games after playing in five games, and they could use him back in this game.

Davis said in his postgame press conference on Monday that he wasn't expecting to play against the Knicks and then should be back for this game against the Magic. He had a 28-minute restriction for the Nets game as he works his way back into game shape.

Orlando will be without Jalen Suggs (left knee Trochlea cartilage tear) and Moritz Wagner (left knee torn ACL), while Cole Anthony is doubtful to play with a left big toe strain).

Austin Veazey
