Mavericks Player Coming Off Career Year Draws Interest From Warriors, Celtics

The NBA free agency period has already started to some extent. Teams have been allowed to negotiate and extend their own players, but the real start of free agency will be on Tuesday, June 30th, when teams can start negotiating with other free agents. Those deals can't become official until July 6th, but work is already happening behind the scenes.

The Dallas Mavericks have just a few players hitting free agency: Brandon Williams, Marvin Bagley III, Khris Middleton, Dwight Powell, and Moussa Cisse (restricted). They also have a team option for Ryan Nembhard that they'll need to decide on by Monday.

Williams, Bagley, and Middleton are the three to keep an eye on. Dallas doesn't have many roster spots open after selecting four players in the 2026 NBA Draft, and even if only two get guaranteed contracts, that only leaves two open spots, as of now.

So, if some of these players walk, where could they end up?

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) makes a jump shot during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Multiple Teams Planning to Pursue Brandon Williams

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Brandon Williams is expected to have multiple suitors.

"Several teams are expected to show interest in signing Williams as an unrestricted free agent, including the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and the Mavericks, who want to retain him, league sources told HoopsHype. Dallas has Early Bird Rights on Williams entering free agency this summer," Scotto wrote.

The Dallas Mavericks desperately need playmaking, as Kyrie Irving and Ryan Nembhard are the only point guards on the roster. They drafted Sergio De Larrea late in the first round, but he could be a better fit at shooting guard initially.

Williams is coming off a career-best season, averaging 13.0 PPG and 3.9 APG. He's lightning quick with the ball in his hands and dangerous off the dribble. However, he is a poor shooter, and that is something the Mavericks desperately need to improve upon.

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavericks were tied for 28th in three-pointers made and 26th in three-point percentage. It's hard for a team to contend with those shooting numbers, and something they need to correct in free agency. Bringing Brandon Williams back wouldn't help that.

Ideally, the Mavericks can add a guard who can be a great playmaker and a solid shooter. It shouldn't have to be one or the other.

Upcoming free agents such as Anfernee Simons or Collin Sexton could fill that void, but they need to add shooting all over the roster.

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