The Dallas Mavericks stormed back from down 21 to beat the Phoenix Suns on the road on Friday night, making them a perfect 4-0 in NBA Cup Group Play action.

They had already clinched their group before this game, but winning this game, while the Minnesota Timberwolves lost their game, puts the Mavericks as the top seed in the Western Conference for the NBA Cup Knockout Stage. They were the only NBA team to go 4-0 in Group Play, picking up some really impressive wins against the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns.

If they want to advance to Indianapolis to play for the NBA Cup championship, they'll first have to beat a team they haven't had a lot of success against recently.

Here is a look at the Mavericks' NBA Cup schedule.

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks NBA Cup Schedule

The Mavericks will start the knockout stage on Friday, December 4th, at home against the San Antonio Spurs, who were granted the Western Conference's Wild Card after finishing with a 3-1 record and a +51 point differential.

A lot of people will probably predict the winner of this game to advance to the Cup Championship, which is no disrespect to the Memphis Grizzlies or Portland Trail Blazers on the other side, but Memphis is playing without Cam Boozer, and people are having a hard time believing in Portland.

However, this will be a tough matchup for the Mavericks.

Cooper Flagg has yet to beat the Spurs since joining the NBA, and the Mavericks have lost 7 straight dating back to the 2024-25 season to San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama gives a lot of teams issues, but he really seems to deter Cooper Flagg from attacking as he should.

Flagg is coming off a ridiculous game on Friday, putting up 34 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 blocks, just one block short of the rare 5-by-5 statline. No one in NBA history has recorded that stat line.

The last game between the Mavericks and Spurs was an all-time game. San Antonio led by 19 midway through the third quarter before the Mavs came back on a furious rally, fueled by a big impact from Naji Marshall.

Unlike Friday's game against the Suns, the Mavericks couldn't close the deal against the Spurs. They did take the lead with a few minutes remaining, but Victor Wembanyama hit a free throw in the closing seconds, and Kyrie Irving missed the game-winning attempt as the Spurs held on to win 112-11.

In the East, the top-seeded Detroit Pistons will face the Wild Card Boston Celtics, while the Atlanta Hawks will host the Philadelphia 76ers.

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