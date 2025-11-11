3 overreactions as Mavericks choke double-digit 4th quarter lead to Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks returned home looking to establish their first winning streak of the season. They beat the Washington Wizards on Saturday evening, but to establish that streak, they'd need to take care of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at home.
Antetokounmpo had been playing at an MVP level, but he was really struggling early in this game. Through three quarters, he had just 15 points and 4 turnovers, as the Mavs were doing a great job of crowding him on drives and making any possible pass-outs difficult. But he also dealt with foul trouble in the first half that limited his effectiveness.
On the other side, the Mavs were turning those turnovers into easy points on the other end. For a team that's played with pace all year, this is the first time that pace has had a purpose. They created easy baskets in transition, and although the perimeter shooting was still rough, people were able to get downhill when they needed to. And a lot of that was due to Brandon Williams being placed in the starting lineup.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Mavs had opened up a 13-point lead. Milwaukee quickly trimmed that back down to 4 a few minutes later, though, and the game was on from there. Back-to-back threes from Bobby Portis cut the lead to one with 7 minutes remaining, which was a theme for the Bucks in the early portion of the fourth, as they seemingly couldn't miss from deep. Once Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a three to take the lead, the choke was complete, and it felt unlikely that Dallas would get it back.
However, there was a huge swing with about 3:30 remaining. With the Bucks up by 4, Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a dunk, which led to a transition corner three for Max Christie to cut the lead to one. Cooper Flagg helped the Mavs retake the lead with a few minutes remaining, and P.J. Washington missed a few open threes to extend the lead, which allowed Milwaukee to go up by three again.
Flagg hit two free throws to cut the lead to one, then hit a tough layup over Giannis to take the lead with less than 30 seconds to go. Ryan Rollins then took advantage of the Mavs overloading on Giannis to get to the basket and retake the lead for the Bucks with 17.9 seconds remaining. Flagg slipped on the inbounds (should've been a foul_, and Kyle Kuzma dunked it on the other end to extend it to three.
With the game on the line, PJ. Washington was fouled on a three with 1.2 seconds remaining. He made the first, missed the second, and intentionally missed the third, and Dallas couldn't get the magical basket as "Fire Nico" chants rained down on a 116-114 loss.
Here are three takeaways from Monday's loss.
1. Cooper Flagg's Best Game Yet
Cooper Flagg is starting to rack up good performances, and it helps that he's not having to be the primary ball-handler anymore. It started rough, including an empty 0/2 trip at the free-throw line, but he ended up having his most efficient game of the season, finishing with 26 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 9/15 from the floor.
Because of the lofty expectations placed on him, people can forget that he's the youngest player in the NBA. But he's starting to figure things out.
2. Brandon Williams Needs to Start Until Kyrie Irving Returns
The Mavericks needed a burst of energy and playmaking in the lineup. They tried it with D'Angelo Russell for a few games, but he just cannot get downhill anymore. So, enter Brandon Williams in the starting lineup, and he was electric.
A point guard being able to beat their man off the dribble used to be a necessity. With this Mavericks team, it feels like a luxury. But Williams can consistently get by just about anyone in front of him, and he did that to the tune of 19 points on Monday.
3. This Was a Perfect Game for the "Fire Nico" Crowd
Reports seem to indicate that Nico Harrison's job security is skating on thin ice. And for the fans that want him fired (which should be everyone), this was a perfect game for it.
Great Cooper Flagg performance? Check. Blown double-digit lead in the 4th quarter? Check. Hard-fought game that resulted in a loss? Also check. Get him out of here, Patrick Dumont, and some of these weird results may start to flip.
