Mavericks' Cooper Flagg shouldn't worry about slow start
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has shown flashes of brilliance, but they have not been consistent as the team has started off with a 2-5 record.
Flagg is still widely regarded as the best player in his draft class, which is why his slightly underwhelming start has prompted Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz to give him a "B-" in his rookie grades to start the season.
"It's fair to say that No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg has struggled to begin his career but also that we've seen enough flashes to avoid any sort of panic to this point," Swartz wrote.
"Flagg is averaging 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks on 39.8 percent shooting overall and 33.3 percent from deep in 31.3 minutes so far. Operating as a starting NBA point guard after playing mostly power forward at Duke is a big change for anymore, much less an 18 year old. Flagg will be fine, even if he hasn't been one of the best rookies in his class yet."
Flagg hasn't hit peak yet
It's still very early for Flagg, so it shouldn't spark any panic out of the Mavericks. Houston Rockets forward and NBA legend Kevin Durant thinks he will be one of the best players of all-time when it's all said and done.
“I think that he’s going to be a hell of a player,” Durant said via Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth. “I think that he’s going to be such a nightmare… that… he’ll be considered one of the best of all time.
“I think that you’re going from in college playing four and five to playing point guard, two guard. That’s going to be an adjustment period for everybody.”
The Mavs are asking Flagg to play point guard, but when Kyrie Irving returns later in the year, the rookie will gravitate more towards his natural position at the forward spot, which could generate more success. His guard play now will only help him become more of a complete player in the long run.
