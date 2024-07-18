Watch: Dallas Mavericks On Wrong End Of Nasty Miami Heat Dunk in NBA Summer League
The Dallas Mavericks are a few games into the NBA Summer League, starting 0-3 through their first three games. The Mavs don't have many NBA-level talents on their Summer League team, so it's tougher going against some teams that have years of draft picks on their Summer League rosters.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Mavs faced the Miami Heat. In what ended up as a 92-79 loss, the Mavs were on the receiving end of a vicious dunk from the Heat's Alondes Williams.
A.J. Lawson made the mistake of jumping, as he likely didn't know Williams could jump like that. He's tried to make a mark on the defensive end, and while it's admirable that he tried to stop it, there was no stopping Alondes Williams on this vicious dunk.
Alondes Williams is a third-year guard who started his career at Oklahoma before transferring to finish his career at Wake Forest, where he won ACC Player of the Year. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and has appeared in just eight NBA games with the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat over the last two seasons.
The Mavericks will continue their Summer League action on Friday against the Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m. CST.
