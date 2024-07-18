Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, NBA Icon Michael Jordan Tease New Shoe Release in Commercial
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and the Jordan brand finished and released the final trailer for the newest Jordan Luka 3 colorway. Doncic and the Jordan brand account on Instagram collaborated on a post for an advertisement.
Doncic's signature shoe was released on July 6, and early access for the "Photo Finish" took place on July 11, officially hitting the market on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Discusses Klay Thompson Signing With Dallas Mavericks
NBA fans praised the ad, given the shoe, and the advertisement's presentation.
Now, Doncic is a global superstar. His jersey sells at an elite rate and is a current icon of the game. At 25 years old, Doncic's third signature shoe with the Jordan brand has been released, with many more to come during his incredible career.
More colorways are on the way, as "Blurred Vision" drops on July 30 with "Motorsport" coming on Sept. 3.
Doncic is fresh off an NBA Finals appearance in a season in which he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. He and Kyrie Irving have seemingly figured things out as a duo and they now add Klay Thompson into the mix offensively.
The Mavericks have plenty of star power heading into the 2024-25 NBA season as they look to return to the NBA Finals, led by Doncic who is putting up video game-like averages on a yearly basis.
Dallas' championship window is more than open, and will likely remain that way with Doncic in his prime. He finished No. 3 in MVP voting this past season to add to an incredible 2023-24 campaign.
Doncic, joined by the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, is one of the star athletes who make up the face of the Jordan Brand. He'll continue to push his way to being the face of the brand with the way the trajectory of his career is going, too.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Sit High In New ESPN Power Rankings After Klay Thompson Signing
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter.