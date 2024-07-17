Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Discusses Klay Thompson Signing With Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks were able to convince Klay Thompson to leave the Golden State Warriors after 13 years with the franchise. He won four championships with the organization and most thought he would spend his entire career there as Stephen Curry is likely to do. Thompson felt a little disrespected in negotiations and was coveted in free agency by other teams, leading to his departure.
Warriors owner Joe Lacob recently appeared on The Athletic's "NBA Show" Podcast to discuss Thompson's departure.
"I sent him that little video of me bowing to him," Lacob said. "It was just my way of saying, you know, he meant so much to us, and he was so much to this organization, and everything we've accomplished as a group. And I still feel that way about him. And I always will, it will never change. I don't care what, you know, happened or didn't happen. He will always be welcome in my life. I hope he feels the same. Honestly, I get a little teary-eyed about it... He's just going to be in Dallas for a few years and we'll have to kick his ass. But, that's just the job. And I'm sure he feels the same way,"
The Warriors have already announced they'll retire Thompson's No. 11 when his playing days are over for all of his contributions to the team, making five All-Star games on top of the championships. He paired with Curry to form one of the greatest backcourt duos of all time and it'll be weird for most fans to see him in a different uniform.
Whenever Thompson and the Mavericks first play at Golden State, he should still receive a warm reception from their fanbase. While he may have felt disrespected in negotiations with the front office, he's still one of the greatest players in the team's history.
