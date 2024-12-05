Brooklyn Nets Stat of the Week: Ninth Consecutive Different Starting Lineup Makes Franchise History
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández has talked about having a “next man up” mentality all season long, and that resolve has certainly been put to the test this season. Against the Indiana Pacers, the Nets started a different first five for the ninth straight game, marking the longest streak in franchise history and the longest active streak for any NBA team this campaign.
The Nets started Dennis Schröder, Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton in Wednesday night’s win. On this occasion, it was Cam Johnson who reentered Brooklyn’s lineup after being ruled out of the last game with a left ankle sprain. The 28-year-old led his team in scoring with 26 points.
The Nets’ nine consecutive different starting lineups have been:
- Ben Simmons, Dennis Schröder, Jalen Wilson, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith (11/19)
- Ben Simmons, Dennis Schröder, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith (11/22)
- Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Nic Claxton (11/24)
- Dennis Schröder, Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson, Cam Johnson, Ziaire Williams (11/25)
- Ben Simmons, Dennis Schröder, Cam Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Dorian Finney-Smith (11/27)
- Ben Simmons, Tyrese Martin, Jalen Wilson, Cam Johnson, Ziaire Williams (11/29)
- Dennis Schröder, Jalen Wilson, Cam Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Nic Claxton (12/1)
- Dennis Schröder, Tyrese Martin, Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Nic Claxton (12/2)
- Dennis Schröder, Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton (12/4)
The biggest trend to watch for has been how and when Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton fit. The two non-shooters have only started together once in this nine-game stretch. Right now, Simmons has seemingly been tapped to lead the Nets’ second units. That said, Fernández has shown himself open to pairing the Australian point guard and Claxton on the floor since preseason — and he has played them at the same time in small spurts.
Dennis Schröder has been a vital piece for this Brooklyn squad. The team is laughably better with the German floor general. While Schröder plays, the team’s net rating is -0.21, per PBP Stats. When he sits, that sinks to a -12.64 net rating. The Nets got blown out by 23 points against the Orlando Magic when Schröder missed that game, although they picked up a five-point win on the road against the Sacramento Kings with him unavailable.
It has been interesting to track the likes of Keon Johnson and especially Tyrese Martin, who had unclear roles headed into this season but have satisfied Fernández’s “next man up” cravings. Johnson continues to be a bit wild with his decision-making on offense, but he’s found a defensive role at the point of attack. Martin, still on a two-way contract after starting the year on an Exhibit 10 deal, dropped 30 points to help the Nets beat the Phoenix Suns. No one on this planet expected that, even if he was a “Did Not Play” against the Pacers.
Although it doesn’t seem like either will start barring even more injuries, Brooklyn recently regained Trendon Watford and Day’Ron Sharpe. Watford has already been decisive against the Charlotte Hornets or Phoenix Suns, while Sharpe provides rebounding, interior physicality and even passing that remains slept on around the league.
Shake Milton also hasn’t featured in Fernández’s first fives, but he’s increasingly been in the Nets’ rotation. Going into Wednesday night, Milton had averaged 26.6 minutes per game over his last six contests. In the four-game stint before that, his nightly minute count was only 12.4. Milton scored 15 points against the Pacers, making it the fifth time in his last seven games that he’s finished with double figures.
