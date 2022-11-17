Nets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets are heading to Portland on Thursday evening to take on the Trail Blazers, and they will once again be without Kyrie Irving. The star guard is nearing a return, but that is not expected to happen in this game.

In addition to Irving, the Nets will also be without T.J. Warren, who has still yet to make his season debut. Outside of Irving and Warren, the injury report is clean for the Nets.

For Portland, their injury report is more extensive. The Trail Blazers will be without Gary Payton II and Olivier Sarr, but more players could join these two on the bench. Jusuf Nurkic, Keon Johnson, and Justise Winslow are all questionable.

The Trail Blazers have been one of the best teams in basketball to start the season, and will be a tough matchup for a Nets team that is struggling to to find wins. Kevin Durant has been playing at an incredibly high level, but with Kyrie Irving sidelined and Ben Simmons struggling, he has not had much help.

The Nets have had a lot of drama surrounding their team this season, but with a lot of games left to play, the team has time to turn it around. This would be a great win to get against a hot Western Conference team. The Nets and Blazers will begin at 10:00 EST in Portland.

