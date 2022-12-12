Skip to main content

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets Full Injury Report Revealed

The Nets will have their stars back vs. the Wizards
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets rested all of their veterans against the Indiana Pacers, but were able to escape with a win behind a career night from Cam Thomas. The team is riding a three-game winning streak, and will look to keep that going on Monday night vs. the Wizards. Fortunately for Brooklyn, their star trio will be back in action.

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all playing in this game, the Nets are currently without only Royce O'Neal and their G-League assignment players. Nic Claxton is currently questionable with hamstring tightness, and will receive an official status shortly before game time.

For the Wizards, they will still be missing Bradley Beal and Rui Hachimura for this game, as the duo joins Delon Wright on the injured list. Beal, Hachimura, and Wright are the only current injury absences for Washington, but Anthony Gill and Monte Morris are both questionable.

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Nets, but they have been trending in the right direction as of late. Having ascended all the way to the fourth seed, Brooklyn's play has paused any trade notions, as perhaps this core will be given one more shot at a deep playoff run. Games like these, against a depleted Washington team, have to be wins in order for that pursuit to maintain its momentum.

