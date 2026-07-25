Brooklyn Nets' 2027 Postseason Hopes Could Hinge on Overlooked Stat

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to make the postseason in 2027, but one overlooked stat could make that difficult.

It’s no secret that the Nets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA over the past few years. Being among the tanking class of the league for three seasons, the Nets will now be looking to compete in 2027.

Of course, much of that has to do with the Houston Rockets owning control of Brooklyn’s first-round pick next year, but the Nets still have the type of talent needed to contend for a play-in spot in the East. While Brooklyn’s situation and moves this offseason have put it in a position to make a run at the 10 seed, it might be held back by a familiar issue.

Last season, the Nets were among the worst rebounding teams in the league. Although they weren’t at the very bottom in that category, they finished 19th in defensive rebound rate and 25th in offensive rebound rate.

Typically, teams with poor rebounding stats don’t improve when losing their starting center in the offseason. While Julius Randle’s addition could help, and Day’Ron Sharpe’s expected promotion to full-time starter could give the team a boost, the Nets may still be far from perfect on the glass.

Still, rebounding hasn’t exactly been a point of emphasis for Brooklyn this offseason. While Moe Wagner could be of assistance in that area, his ability to stay on the floor and/or play significant minutes is still a huge question mark.

One of the biggest reasons rebounding could hold the Nets back is how last season played out. In 2025-26, 19 of the 20 teams to make the postseason finished in the top 18 in either defensive rebounding or offensive rebounding percentage.

Notably, the lone postseason team to not hit either mark was the LA Clippers, who lost in the 9-10 play-in game. Meanwhile, each team that finished in the top 20 in both categories made the postseason, so rebounding is still clearly an important piece of the puzzle in the modern NBA.

Brooklyn’s season will be focused on development and continuing to set the foundation for the future with this core. Still, the play-in should be within reach for the Nets next season, and rebounding could be the factor that gets Brooklyn in or keeps Brooklyn out.

Ultimately, the Nets aren’t good enough to go all-in on rebounding yet, but their success next season will likely still correlate with how well they’re performing on the boards.