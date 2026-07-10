With the exhibition games in Sacramento done, the real Summer League slate can begin for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets kick off their stint in Vegas on Friday night, taking on the defending NBA Champion New York Knicks. While this edition of the crosstown rivalry carries much fewer stakes, it’s still the first big chance for a few of the Nets' young players to shine.

Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. are leading the charge there. Brooklyn’s last two lottery picks showed some good stuff in Sacramento and will now get the opportunity to do it in Vegas. And Nets fans aren’t the only ones excited to see their backcourt duo play.

Bleacher Report ranked the top 30 NBA prospects in the Summer League. Dëmin and Brown were both in the top 15. Dëmin came in at 14th on the list, while Brown slid into the top ten at number seven. Here’s what writer Zach Buckley had to say about both.

On Dëmin:

"It wound up a funky first season, as his perimeter shot exceeded expectations (38.5 percent) and his playmaking fell beneath them (3.3 assists in 25.2 minutes). His inside-the-arc game was nonexistent, although early signs at the California Classic suggest he's about to take a huge step forward with his two-point scoring." Zach Buckley, Bleacher Report

On Brown:

"Brown can and will launch from anywhere, and his risk-taking as a passer is often just as audacious. He has enough handles to break down defenders and then enough bounce to finish at or above the basket. The Nets gambled a bit by making him the sixth overall pick, and yet, in hindsight, could remember the selection as a steal if he approaches his ceiling." Zach Buckley, Bleacher Report

Dëmin has gotten off to a hot start already, scoring 23 points in both games he's played in the Summer League. He shot 15-27 from the field, showcasing a more balanced offensive game. The early returns are very positive for the former BYU Cougar, who looks primed to have a breakout second-year campaign.

Brown made his debut in Monday's win over the Warriors. He scored ten points on 4-11 shooting from the field, including a 2-5 performance from behind the arc. He added four assists in 19 minutes, showing off the playmaking ability that scouts loved from his collegiate tape. He'll be a key guy to keep an eye on in Vegas.

The future of the Nets franchise hinges on the development of these two guards. Summer League will be the first look fans get at their new backcourt together. All eyes will be on the Nets over the next few weeks.