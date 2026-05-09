Ranking Center Rotations in the Atlantic Division From the 2025-26 Season

The NBA's Atlantic Division was arguably the best in the Eastern Conference and maybe the entire league. They fielded four playoff teams and a promising rebuilding team in the Brooklyn Nets.

We've gone through the best point guard, shooting guard, small forward and power forward rotations in the division. The final ranking will go over the best big men in the Atlantic.

Brooklyn boasted a one-two punch with over 10 seasons of combined experience. Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe were arguably the team's best rotation. There's a chance that the duo could split up this offseason, but it stacked up strongly against other teams in the division while they lasted.

5. Toronto Raptors

Mar 3, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to block a shot attempt by Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With Jakob Poeltl out for much of the season, the Raptors needed someone to step up in his absence. Their forward-centric play style meant they didn't need a replacement starter, but an unlikely contributor still emerged.

This was Sandro Mamukelashvili's fifth season in the NBA, and his best by a wide margin. He averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals, becoming one of the best sixth men in the league. Poeltl still made an impact in the 53 games he played between the regular season and playoffs. The main thing holding this group back from being higher is defensive impact and a low ceiling overall.

4. Boston Celtics

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) and Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) warm up before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Celtics also had a center rotation with players who outperformed preseason expectations. Before trading for Nikola Vučević, the position was locked down by Neemias Queta and Luka Garza. Queta was one of the most underrated players and quietly one of the most improved players in the NBA. He started in 75 of the 76 regular-season games he played in, averaging a near double-double.

Off the bench, Garza also experienced the best season of his career. In his premier season with the Celtics, Garza averaged 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on impressive 57.7% field goal shooting and 43.3% three-point shooting.

Circling back to Boston's midseason acquisition, Vučević didn't have as much of an impact as the front office likely thought he could. He averaged 9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and two assists per game through 16 regular-season games, but was nearly unplayable in the postseason due to poor defense and offensive efficiency.

3. Brooklyn Nets

Mar 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) rebounds during the first quarter against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brooklyn's center rotation has been consistent for the past few seasons, but may have just experienced its best season. Nic Claxton is the longest tenured player on the roster and has been a consistent starter for the past few seasons. Backing him up is Day'Ron Sharpe, who played a career-high 62 games this season.

The duo was top five on the Nets in total points, blocks, steals and rebounds. Claxton and Sharpe were the team's top rebound leaders, respectively. The rotation works perfectly because Claxton is more defensive-minded, while Sharpe does most of his work on the glass.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

May 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to a play against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers have been at the top of this list for the majority of Joel Embiid's career. In the seasons where they aren't, it's due to his inability to stay healthy, something that's been especially common in recent seasons.

Embiid has played a combined 44 games across the regular season and postseason this year. He's had a rough playoff stretch, averaging 24 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and one block per game on 42.2% field goal shooting and 11.5% three-point shooting. The attention he demands from defenses is still massive, and he's a big reason why Philadelphia's still playing.

Andre Drummond and Adem Bona have filled in when Embiid can't play or have made impacts off the bench. They started a combined 43 games in the regular season, being reliable rebounders and strong paint presences.

1. New York Knicks

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) after an altercation with Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (not pictured) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Having the most reliable starting and backup center gives the Knicks an edge over other teams in the division. Karl-Anthony Towns made his third straight All-Star game this season, averaging 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and three assists per game on 50.1% field goal shooting and 36.8% three-point shooting. Mitchell Robinson was one of the league's best reserves due to his rebounding and defensive capabilities.

New York also has a promising young center who has made small contributions throughout the year and into the postseason. Ariel Hukporti plays less than 10 minutes per game, but he can pull down rebounds and protect the rim.

Towns' usage has gone down in the playoffs, but his overall impact may be increased. He's averaging 17.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, shooting 57.6% from the field and 46.,2% from deep. His assist numbers have gone up to 6.2 per game, and his stock numbers have increased to 2.6 per game. The Knicks are a true threat to make a title run, and it's largely due to their centers doing whatever the team needs of them to win.